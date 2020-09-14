Stop school resumption over unpaid salary

Resumption of academic activities at Lagos State University (LASU) after the sudden closure over outbreak of coronavirus has been marred with staff barricading the institution entrance over unpaid minimum wages.

The workers were said to be angered that the increment in salaries promised by the Lagos State government since last year was yet to be paid even after several appeal.

The protest came days after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, approved September 14th for reopening of tertiary institutions for students in terminal classes in tertiary institutions in Lagos.

The Guild gathered that the protesters had stormed the institution gate at about 7am on Monday and prevented the students from gaining entrance into the premises.

Eyewitness told The Guild that efforts by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, to persuade the staff to allow student and others access into the premises did not yield any fruit.

