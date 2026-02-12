Sterling joins Dutch club after Chelsea terminate contract

Eredivisie club, Feyernord, have completed the signing of Raheem Sterling to bolster its attack in fulfilling its target in the latter part of the season.

Feyernord disclosed that Sterling, a free transfer figure, following the termination of his contract by Chelsea, signed a loan deal to be at the club till the end of the season.

The Dutch giant stated that the English footballer can add real value to the club’s performance, leading to its decision to sign the player despite being deemed surplus to requirement at the west London club.

Feyernord manager, Robin Van Persie, uttered that the new signee is a player whose qualities can change the outcome of a game without a doubt, adding that the 31-year-old’s quick feet and experience will strengthen the club’s attacking prowess in aiding its targets in the second part of the ongoing campaign.

Feyenoord’s Head Coach Robin Van Persie said, “Naturally it’s a fantastic feat that we’ve managed to convince a player of Raheem’s calibre to sign with us.

“His football resume speaks for itself: he’s a player whose qualities can change the outcome of a game without a doubt, and I am convinced he will turn out to be a valuable addition to the team as we work towards achieving our goals in the second half of this season,” the gaffer added.

“As a free agent, I’ve had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step in my career,” said Sterling said after completing his move on Thursday.

“I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their Head Coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter. Having spoken in great detail with CEO, Dennis te Kloese, and Robin, I’m confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team.

“Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me, and one I’m ready to embrace. Honestly, I’m just excited to get started. To Feyenoord and particularly Robin and Dennis, thank you for your patience and professionalism as I navigated this process.”

Since breaking on to the Premier League scene at 17, Sterling has played for Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, ammasing 182 domestic goals, four Premier League titles, and one FA Cup.