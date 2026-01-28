27.3 C
Lagos
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Sports

Chelsea terminates Sterling’s contract over lack of playing time

By Felix Kuyinu

0
10

Premier League club, Chelsea, have terminated the contract of English footballer, Raheem Sterling, over lack of playing time.

The club announced that Sterling has left the club following a three and a half year spell having joined from Manchester City in 2022.

The board stated that the English international had 18 months remaining on his contract, but after a mutual dialogue ensued, both decided to end the deal.

A statement by the West London club on Wednesday reads, ”Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as out player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City.

”We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career.” the statement concludes.

The 31-year-old, who was on £325,000 a week deal with the Pensioners, joined the club in a £47.5 million deal and made 81 appearances but did not play a competitive game for the club since May 2024, forcing him to be jettisoned from the first team after failing to secure a move in the summer despite bids from Juventus, Bayern Leverkusen and Fulham, but endured an underwhelming loan deal with Arsenal last season.

Previous article
Police arrests 11 cultists, robbers in Delta
Next article
Police nabs six in N7.7bn telecom cyber fraud

Related Articles

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.