Premier League club, Chelsea, have terminated the contract of English footballer, Raheem Sterling, over lack of playing time.

The club announced that Sterling has left the club following a three and a half year spell having joined from Manchester City in 2022.

The board stated that the English international had 18 months remaining on his contract, but after a mutual dialogue ensued, both decided to end the deal.

A statement by the West London club on Wednesday reads, ”Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as out player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City.

”We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career.” the statement concludes.

The 31-year-old, who was on £325,000 a week deal with the Pensioners, joined the club in a £47.5 million deal and made 81 appearances but did not play a competitive game for the club since May 2024, forcing him to be jettisoned from the first team after failing to secure a move in the summer despite bids from Juventus, Bayern Leverkusen and Fulham, but endured an underwhelming loan deal with Arsenal last season.