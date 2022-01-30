States, communities will soon be linked through rail lines- NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has expressed optimism that in the next five to 10 years, states and communities across Nigeria would be linked together through rail lines to ease transportation stress.

The national railway transport system stated that this aspired speculations would be achieved in line with the determination and will of the present administration which have showed consistency in ensuring that transport system in the country is efficiency and stress free.

It basked in its endless and tireless efforts to ensure the country’s rail network was expanded to better serve Nigerians and improve the transportation industry as well.

Speaking to newsmen on Sunday, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, said that he believed that in five years the organization will be hoping that somebody can leave Lagos and get to Abuja within eight hours by rail.

Okhiria said that the organization has several projects on the eastern axis, and all those contracts have been signed but the finance people are looking for the funds to ensure the contractors move to site, adding that the contract from Calabar to Lagos, the coastal rail, the Itape-Warri, being completed to link from Itape to Abuja.

”So if you link Itape to Abuja, it means people can leave Warri to Kano because the Kano-Kaduna is presently ongoing, formation are being put in place and with the time line, we are hoping that by December this year the track would have been laid.Also the eastern line has an expansion that when it gets to Benin it will come to Agbor, Agbor to Onitsha , Onitsha to Awka, Awka to Enugu and to Abakaliki.” he said.

He further disclosed that the organization has plans to link the deep sea in River State and then link Owerri and come back to Enugu, adding that from Damaturu we also do the one going to Maiduguri, we just hope that the economy improves and we’re able to get funding.

“On the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), he said the country could benefit largely from the agreement with the correct policies and programmes. If we champion the market and we are able to extend, so that we have road, rail, the economy can move smoothly and you have easy rating of goods and services. And with rail being the cheapest means and the safest way to go about it, I think we are on the right part.” he added.

