Plateau director found dead in Abuja apartment

By News Desk

Plateau state has once again been thrown in a fresh cocoon of melancholy, this is against the gruesome murder an Assistant Director at the State House, Abuja, of Ms. Laetitia Naankang Dagan, at her apartment.

The 47-year old late director, who was allegedly assassinated by unidentified persons in her apartment on Monday night, left office at about 8pm on the fateful day, with an assurance of early resumption next day to her colleagues’.

Confirming her death, Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja, Jalal Arabi, narrated that the act was committed at her apartment by a yet to be identified person at about 11 pm.

Arabi, while condemning murder of Dagan, an Assistant Director of Administration, said: “It is a painful loss, not only to her immediate family, but also the entire State House staff.

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death,” Arabi told her family members during a condolence visit.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation.”

Arabi, who expressed confidence in the ability of Nigerian Police to unravel her killers and prosecute them accordingly, prayed God Almighty to comfort Ms. Dagan’s family, the entire Staff of State House, and grant the soul of the departed officer eternal rest.

Dagan was said to be killed before set ablaze in her apartment in Abuja. It is unclear the purpose for this heinous crime and no one has claimed responsibility, but some speculate it is not unconnected to a certain leaked memo within the presidency that broke the internet recently.

Residents of Plateau state are calling on the President to ensure the matter is investigated and all those involved are made to feel the full wrath of the law.