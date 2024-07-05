Starmer appoints UK secretaries, promises to restore trust, others

The United Kingdom (UK) new prime minister, Keir Starmer, has promised to rebuild trust in politics and restore hope to the nation after a landslide Labour victory during the general election.

Starmer said that the efforts to restore the country to path of developments would be commencing immediately considering the lapses recorded during the previous administration.

While stating this on Friday after assuming office as the 58th Prime Minister to live on Downing Street, he assured the citizens that the country would experience decisively for change.

He noted the job would commence immediately with the appointment of Secretaries to address citizens needs which was reasons for their election.

Fulfilling his promises, Starmer appointed Angela Rayner as his Deputy Prime Minister and secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities.

Others appointed by the PM were Rachel Reeves would serve as the chancellor, David Lammy – foreign secretary,

Yvette Cooper – home secretary, John Healey – defence secretary and Pat McFadden- Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Starmer said the country could “move forward together” as Labour took office following 14 years of Conservative rule.

He said: “Now our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics to public service.

“When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future.

“But we need to move forward together. Now this wound, this lack of trust can only be healed by actions not words, I know that.

“But we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgement that public service is a privilege and that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect.”

He said “my Government will serve you, politics can be a force for good”, adding: “The work of change begins immediately, but have no doubt, we will rebuild Britain.”

Following a brutal set of results for the Conservatives, Rishi Sunak announced he would quit as Tory leader and used his final speech in Downing Street to apologise to the British people and the Conservative Party.