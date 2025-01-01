Stanley Nwabali’s mother dies one month after father’s death

The Super Eagles number one goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has lost his mother, barely one month after the Chippa United of South Africa safe hands announced the demise of his father.

It was learnt that the goalkeeper’s mother died amid celebration for the new year, 2025, by the South African based footballer and his siblings.

Nwabali, who announced his mother’s death on Wednesday through his social media handle, was yet to come over the death of his father.

The described the development as a worst time for him and in his sporting career particularly when he was been scouted by European clubs.

According to him, “Rip mom, worst year of my life already”.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper, did not give details of how the mother passed on in Nigeria.