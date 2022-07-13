Sri Lanka’s leader declares state of emergency over persistent protests

Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in his role as the acting president over persistent protests across the country.

Wickremesinghe was said to have taken over after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives, leading to more protests amid an economic crisis.

Confirming the declaration on Wednesday, Wickremesinghe’s media secretary, Dinouk Colombage, said that the PM also imposed a curfew in the western province and that it would be observe with immediate effect..

“The prime minister as acting president has declared a state of emergency (countrywide) and imposed a curfew in the western province,” he said.

As gathered, the speaker of parliament said Rajapaksa had approved Wickremesinghe acting as president, invoking a section of the constitution dealing with times when the president is unable to fulfill his duties.

Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over key government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksas and their allies for runaway inflation, corruption and a severe lack of fuel and medicines.

Government sources and aides said the president’s brothers, former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, were still in Sri Lanka.

