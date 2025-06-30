Speed Darlington turns down NAPTIP invitation, requests ₦2.5M appearance fee

Controversial entertainer Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington, has rejected an invitation from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), insisting he has done nothing illegal.

He further stated that he would only honour the invitation if the agency pays him a ₦2.5 million appearance fee, arguing that his time, public profile, and influence justify the demand.

In a video shared on his social media page, the singer criticized the agency for declaring him wanted and demanded that all related posters bearing his image be removed.

“All those ‘wanted’ pictures you people posted about me, I need all of them deleted,” he said. “I’m not coming anywhere. I did not commit any crime. If you want me to come, you have to pay me ₦2.5 million for my appearance.”

NAPTIP had earlier declared Speed Darlington wanted over allegations of rape, cyberbullying, and online harassment.

The agency said he failed to respond to multiple summonses, especially after a controversial livestream in which he allegedly made claims suggesting involvement with a minor.

Reacting to the allegations, the entertainer dismissed them as false and accused the agency of seeking public attention. “There is no evidence. This is a psychological mind game,” he stated.

“₦2.5 million is my standard fee for appearances. If you want me in Abuja, you must also cover round-trip tickets for me and my personal assistant.”

His stance has sparked widespread reactions, with critics condemning his response while others question the approach taken by NAPTIP.

As of press time, the agency has not issued any official response to the entertainer’s demands. NAPTIP had earlier urged the public to provide information regarding his whereabouts.

The situation remains tense as the public awaits whether law enforcement will take further action or pursue legal means to compel his compliance.