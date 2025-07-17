Speed Darlington sues NAPTIP over defamation, seeks ₦3bn compensation

Controversial Nigerian musician Darlington Achakpo Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has filed a ₦3 billion lawsuit against the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) over its decision to declare him wanted for alleged criminal offences.

The suit, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1354/2025, accuses NAPTIP of defamation and violation of the entertainer’s fundamental human rights.

In the suit filed yesterday, Speed Darlington is demanding ₦3 billion in damages, a public apology, and a perpetual injunction restraining the agency from further acting on or disseminating the “wanted” notice issued on June 27, 2025.

NAPTIP had earlier declared the singer wanted on allegations of rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

The agency said the decision followed his refusal to respond to multiple summonses related to a viral video in which he allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

The case has since been escalated to both the Nigeria Police Force and Interpol for further investigation.

In his legal filing, Speed Darlington denied all allegations, claiming the video was merely a publicity stunt and not a confession of wrongdoing.

He further argued that the agency’s actions have damaged his reputation, endangered his personal safety, and caused him emotional distress.

Taking to social media, the artist mocked NAPTIP’s efforts to summon him, stating that any official appearance should be treated as a “paid performance,” for which he demanded ₦2.5 million plus travel expenses for himself and his assistant.

The development has triggered widespread debate online, with some users calling for a thorough investigation into the allegations, while others questioned the agency’s procedures and the timing of the public declaration.

As of the time of filing this report, NAPTIP had yet to issue an official response to the lawsuit.