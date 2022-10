In a bid to disperse physically challenged athletes protesting over their exclusion from the 2022 National Sports Festival in Delta State and other sundry issues, the Policemen from Lagos Command have attacked the demonstrators, firing teargas at the protesters in Surulere axis of the state

As gathered, some of the disabled athletes had thronged the road leading to Teslim Balogun and National Sports facilities to express displeasure over exclusion from the event scheduled to commence on November 28.

It was learnt that as the demonstration continued on the road with gridlock intensified and affected vehicular movements as well as increased travel time around the axis.

The Guild, on Wednesday, gathered that residents alerted the police for intervention and to persuade the demonstrators to leave the road.

Minutes after the policemen’s arrival and all efforts to persuade them to leave the road proved abortive, the law enforcement agents resorted to firing teargas canisters at the protesters.

According to eyewitnesses, the protest was peaceful until the police officers reacted with a show of force which was described as unnecessary.

MORE DETAILS SOON

