Sparta Rotterdam completes the signing of Maduka Okoye

Dutch Eredivisie Club Sparta Rotterdam have completed the signing of Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from German club Fortuna Düsseldorf on a free transfer.

Maduka signed a two-year deal with an option of a further two with Sparta Rotterdam.

The Eredivisie club confirmed the capture of the goalkeeper, saying he will add value to the club.

The club said, hae was in the interest of several clubs from different countries, but he believes he can take the next step at Sparta. We believe he can be of value to this club and are happy that he signed here.”

On his part, the Nigeria international says he is happy to join the Dutch club.it is a good opportunity to take my career to the next level, now I am ready for the big stage.

He spent three years at hometown club Fortuna Düsseldorf which he joined in 2017 from Bayer Leverkusen.

He moves to the Eredivisie in search of regular football in a bid to cement his claim to the super Eagles number one jersey.

The 21-year-old Super Eagles goalkeeper made his debut for the Nigeria national team in November 2019, in a friendly match against Brazil and is looking to take advantage of Nigeria’s uncertain goalkeeping situation.