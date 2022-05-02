Report on Interest
Spanish govt. goes after Prime Ministers’ phone hackers

Jerome Kalu

By Jerome Kalu

The Spanish government has begun a search for those responsible for hacking into Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, and Defence Minister, Margarita Robles, mobile phones, to access vital information.

It disclosed that the justice ministry, as well as the High Court where the perpetrators would be probed have been alerted after the hackers’  used Pegasus spyware to gain access to both public officeholders’ mobile phones with obtaining required approvals.

In an interview with newsmen on Monday, the minister to the presidency, Felix Bolanos, said Sanchez’s phone was infected in May 2021 and at least one data leak occurred then,  but could not say who could have been spying on him, but suspects either a foreigner or an unknown Spanish group.

However, the European Union’s data protection watchdog has called for a ban on the usage of  Pegasus over allegations that it is being used by government clients to spy on rights activists, journalists, and politicians.

