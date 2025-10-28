Spanish goalkeeper crushes 81yrs old man in Italy

A Spanish goalkeeper, Josep Martinez, has been involved in a car accident that struck and killed an 81-year-old man who was put on an electric wheel chair by medical professionals over health issues.

Martinez, who plays for Italian League club, Inter Milan, was said to have driven his Appiano Gentile car at an excessive speed while on his way to training, after which he rammed the vehicle on the deceased who was unable to avoid the mishap due to his health condition.

The shotstoper was said to have stopped his car to check up on the octogenarian and thereafter called on emergency rescuers, but all attempts to avert the victim’s death proved futile as he died at the scene.

Following the tragic incident which happened on Via Bergamo area in Como, at early hours on Tuesday, Inter Milan have subsequently cancelled the scheduled afternoon press conference with club manager, Christian Chivu, before Wednesday’s home game against Fiorentina.

The police released a statement which reads, ”The car driven by Inter goalkeeper, Josep Martinez, hit a man who was in an electric wheelchair traveling on a cycle path alongside a road in a Como Province in Italy.’

”Investigations are ongoing on the incident.”