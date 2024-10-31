Spanish football body postpones Real Madrid match, others over flooding

31.5 C
Wreckage of cars pile up on the on the railway on October 31, 2024 after flash floods ravaged the town of Alfafar, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain. Rescuers raced on October 31, 2024 to find survivors and victims of once-in-a-generation floods in Spain that killed at least 95 people and left towns submerged in a muddy deluge with overturned cars scattered in the streets. About 1,000 troops joined police and firefighters in the grim search for bodies in the Valencia region as Spain started three day

The Spanish football federation has postponed the Valencia match against Real Madrid, and other games following the flooding that has wrecked havoc in parts of the country.

Other matches postponed amid flooding in the country were the Villarreal’s home match against Rayo Vallecano and three second division games involving teams from affected areas in Spain.

The postponement was announced by the country’s football governing body on Thursday after death toll from the flooding in the part of the country increased to 95 with many displaced by the natural disaster.

La Liga asked the Spanish football federation (RFEF) to postpone Valencia and Villarreal’s matches scheduled for Saturday, as well as three second division games involving teams from the Eastern region of the country.

“It has been agreed to postpone matches that were to be played in professional and non-professional competitions, both in 11-a-side football and in indoor football (in the Valencia region),” the RFEF said in a statement.

The federation had already postponed several midweek Copa del Rey first round matches including Valencia’s game against Parla Escuela.

A moment of silence for the flood victims will be held at matches this weekend in Spain, including league leaders Barcelona’s Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday.

