Spanish football bans Barcelona player for violating athlete intimacy law

Barcelona female defender, Mapi Leon, has been banned for two Liga F matches following an incident with Espanyol defender Daniela Caracas.

The Spain international was accused of “violating the privacy” of Colombia defender Caracas two months ago after appearing to touch her in the groin area while Espanyol defended a corner kick.

The Barcelona defender was found guilty by the Spanish Federation after Espanyol expressed their ‘total discontent and condemnation’ of the incident, which went viral on social media via a video clip.

Liga F on Wednesday confirmed that Leon has been given a two-match suspension “due to the incident with Daniela Caracas” and would not be making any further statement.

The women football league added that she served the first match of the suspension last weekend against Atletico Madrid and will miss Barcelona’s next league game against Real Madrid.

Leon, meanwhile denied inappropriately touching Caracas, saying there was “no contact with her private parts”.

“At no time did I, nor was it my intention, infringe upon the intimacy of my fellow professional Daniela Caracas,” she said.