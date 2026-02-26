Spain police arrests two British tourists for faking kidnap

Spanish authorities have arrested two British men for allegedly orchestrating a bizarre staged kidnapping in a popular tourist resort, creating a dramatic video and demanding a ransom from a relative in an attempt to fund their holiday expenses.

The suspects, aged 37 and 51, reportedly filmed one appearing to threaten the other with a knife while the supposed victim was depicted as blood-covered.

They then sent the footage to a family member in the UK, attempting to extort approximately £725 (around €830) under the pretense of securing the hostage’s release.

The arrests took place in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca on Thursday, following the emergence of the fake hostage video.

The incident prompted a large-scale police response involving specialist anti-kidnapping officers from Madrid, as the hoax unnecessarily diverted law enforcement resources while attempting to fraudulently obtain money through simulated criminal activity.

“Officers in Benidorm have arrested two British men aged 37 and 51 for simulating a kidnap with the aim of making some quick cash,” a spokesman for Spain’s National Police in Alicante said.

Police added that “both men were intercepted and identified. It soon became apparent the kidnap had been staged to earn quick cash, and both were arrested on suspicion of simulating a crime and committing fraud,” highlighting the stunt’s wasteful impact on emergency services.

The pair now face charges of simulating a crime and fraud, underscoring authorities’ firm stance against deceptive acts that exploit emergency systems and the concerns of families in a bid to make easy money during a vacation.