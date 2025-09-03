Spain football fan bags fine, stadium ban over racist comments

A fan of a Spanish football club, Espanyol, has been banned for 3years from attending any match across the country following his racist comment towards Ghanaian and Athletico Bilbao player, Inaki Williams, during a league match.

Aside from that, the fan (name withheld) was also fined 1,000 euros by the court sitting in Barcelona after being found guilty of the allegations.

As gathered, the court had earlier opted for a two-year prison sentence for the fan, but later rescinded its verdict to a 1,000 euros fine alongside a three-year stadium ban in accordance with Spanish law.

The court held that the ruling delivered on Wednesday, which marked the end of four years prosecution, represents the country’s stand against racist abuses, stating that the law prohibits the inhumane act.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, prosecutors stated that the fan made racist gestures and chants towards Williams while playing against Espanyol in a Spanish Primera Division game in January 2020.

It also added that during a game involving the same sides in January at the same ground, Maroan Sannadi, also was racially abused by Espanyol fans, leading to the match being stopped for normalcy.

A statement by the league body reads, ”Today’s ruling represents another milestone in the fight against in football and the eradication of all forms of violence inside and outside the stadiums.