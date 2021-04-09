Spain-based Nigerian trafficker excretes 1.7kg cocaine at Lagos airport

A Spain-based Nigerian drug trafficker, Okonkwo Henry, has excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750 kilogrammes with a street value of N423 million.

The suspect, who was Madrid, Spain bound was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos on Easter day, Sunday 4th April 2021.

As stated, Okonkwo was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 at about 8 pm when he was apprehended by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives at screening 2 points and taken into custody at the Lagos airport.

The NDLEA, Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development said that after the arrest, the suspect was subsequently put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation.

“Twenty four hours after putting him under excretion observation, the suspect who has been living in Spain for 10 years excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out a total of 113 wraps in five excretions. Further investigation reveals he ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in Igando area of Lagos,” Babafemi said in a statement.

Giving details of excretions, the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, said that “the suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600 grammes at 9.58am on April 5; 13 wraps weighing 200 grammes at 6.30pm same day; 16 wraps weighing 250 grammes at 10.30pm same day; and 32 wraps weighing 500 grammes at 7.30am on April 6.”

In the same vein, operatives at the airport also intercepted a 2.8kg of skunk meant for Dubai in UAE through Emirate Airline. The illicit drug was concealed in crayfish; bitter leaves and melons packaged in a sack but was recovered at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. General Buba Marwa (Retd) in his reaction commended officers and men of the MMIA Command of the agency for not allowing criminal elements to take advantage of the Easter holiday to further their illicit trade and dent Nigeria’s image abroad.

“We all must stay committed to the ongoing offensive action at the airports, seaports, land borders, on the streets of Nigerian cities and across the various drug joints and even in the forests where some are hiding to cultivate and process cannabis sativa. We must disrupt their illicit trade and dismantle their cartels”, Marwa said.