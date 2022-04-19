Soyinka faults Buhari’s anti-corruption policy after pardoning ex-convicts

The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said that decision by Council of State led by President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Plateau State former governor, Joshua Dariye, and his Taraba counterpart, Jolly Nyame, was wrong and that it would continuously serve as reference point for next public officeholders aiming to divert public funds into personal use.

Soyinka stated that the president’s action, which he described as squashing eggs against Nigerian faces, would not be forgotten in a hurry due to crime perpetrated by the former governors while serving in their respective states.

He stated that the council’s decision has changed previous narrative that any public officeholder found guilty of misappropriation and other actions against the position they hold would be prosecuted and convicted as well as not been able to occupy any elective position after.

Buhari had granted pardon to Dariye and Nyame as well as over 150 others who were serving various prison terms, hiding under the Prerogative of Mercy.

In a statement released on Tuesday and titled: “A Putrid Presidential Easter Egg,” the nobel laureate noted that he shared in the bombshell dropped on Easter against the president by the Sokoto cleric, Matthew Kukah.

Soyinka stressed that while youths that personally change faith were sentenced and not granted pardon, but elected and political appointees, who had broken promises made to Nigerians, were let go after the court had convicted them, allowing the ex-convicts to allegedly further infect a world they had betrayed.

According to him, all the actions exhibited by the president have further evoked the legend of Pandora’s box whose contents are alleged to constitute all the ills that plague the world.

“No pardon has been extended in the direction of endangered, youthful integrity. Of course, it is easy to track the trajectory of events. Nettled by increasingly scabrous comments, such as those of his predecessor in office, Olusegun Obasanjo, who declared that this incumbent has run out of ideas, that he has nothing left to offer the nation, Muhammad Buhari decided to embark on the Easter train and donate an Easter egg of truly presidential proportions to his subjects,” he added.

