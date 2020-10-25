Soyinka denies backing non-Yoruba indigene eviction campaign from Lagos, others

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has distance self from the ongoing campaign promoting the eviction of non-yoruba indigenes from Lagos State and other five southwest states in the country.

Soyinka said that some individuals stoled his identity to promote the campaign, using an old video clip, to demand recovery of their territory from the non-yoruba indigenes living in the southwest states, just as he described the action as an act of cowardness.

He stated that in order to promote the agenda the individuals exhumed and circulated ancient visuals once attributed to him which he had vigorously denounced considering the manipulation done on it.

Soyinka stated that normally, one should totally ignore the social dregs, but noted that in the present atmosphere where fake news was so easily swallowed and acted upon without reflection by the public, he felt once again obliged to denounce this recurrent obscenity.

Through a statement made available to The Guild on Sunday and titled: “Identity thieves on the rampage,” the Nobel laureate, meanwhile appealed to the non-yoruba indigenes particularly the Igbos to ignore the visuals and continue their businesses in the southwest states.

He said: “That statement impudently expounds, as my utterance, what the Hausa want, what the Yoruba want, and what the Igbo want. Such an attribution– let me once again reiterate – is the work of sick, cowardly minds that are ashamed, or lack the courage, as the saying goes, “to answer their fathers’ names. At least the current ethnic rabble-rouser has the courage of his convictions, not so the sick brigade of identity thieves,” he said.

“As for our brother and sister Igbo, I hope they have learnt to ignore the toxic bilge under which some Nigerian imbeciles seek to drown the nation. It is time also, I believe, to also enter the following admonition: one cannot continue to monitor and respond to the concoctions of these addicts of falsehood, and their assiduous promoters who have yet to learn to wipe the filth off their tablets.

“The patrons of social platforms should develop the art of discrimination. Some attributions are simply so gross that, to grant them even a moment’s latitude of probability diminishes the civic intelligence of the recipient,” he stated.