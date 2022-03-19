Sowore faults Super Eagles ex-players’ for endorsing Tinubu’s presidential ambition

A presidential aspirant on African Action Congress (AAC) platform, Omoyele Sowore, has faulted Super Eagles’ former players’ endorsement of Tinubu’s presidential ambition as well as accepting to play a novelty match to celebrate his 70th birthday.

Sowore described their association with Tinubu and comments made about him as distasteful and that it allegedly showed their status after retiring from football, a game that had brought them fame more than the Lagos State former governor.

The human rights activist alleged that the players were so desperate to get money from the APC national leader and that it formed their decision to accept his offers.

In a short statement released on his official social media handle on Saturday, the presidential aspirant stressed that the former players’ action did not justify that the country spent its taxes on them.

The statement read: “Hunger is a bastard! JJ Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Victor Ikpeba, Taribo West, and Other Ex-super Eagles Players Paid Tinubu a Visit Today To Endorse Him..! I used to think Victor Ikpeba was a smart person! Shame on these ex-soccer Super Eagles players! Imagine sending them to play for Nigeria as a team to the world cup after they’ve expired?”.

Sowore’s reaction came after the players and the Lagos State former governor met at his Bourdillon residence in Lagos, discussing a novelty match the former football stars organized to honour Tinubu on his 70th birthday.

The match is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, by 2pm at Onikan Stadium, Lagos, and the former players were expected to display the skills that earned them accolades both locally and on the international level.

