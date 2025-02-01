Sowore, Egbetokun: Separating law, emotions, and cheap populism

In recent times, Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and a former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has been embroiled in a series of unprovoked attacks against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun PhD. These attacks have culminated in Sowore’s recent arraignment in court, rightfully raising concerns about his conduct and the potential consequences for both the individual and the larger society.

Sowore has long built his career on harassing, defaming, and undermining the Nigeria Police Force, particularly its leadership. This is not a mere coincidence or an isolated incident, but a pattern of behavior that dates back years. One of the more recent episodes that illustrate this pattern was when Sowore posted a self-indicting video of himself resisting and obstructing police officers who were merely doing their job in Lagos. This act, alongside others like it, reflects Sowore’s repeated disobedience to lawful orders, cyberstalking, incitement against the police, and, specifically, attacks against the office of the Inspector General of Police.

What many fail to realize is that Sowore’s attacks are not just random provocations. They are part of a calculated effort to destabilize the country. His relentless criticism of IGP Egbetokun, who has consistently demonstrated professionalism and adherence to the law, speaks to a larger agenda aimed at creating chaos and eroding the authority of the police force. This is no longer just a case of ideological disagreement, it is a deliberate effort to sow discord and division.

Sowore has long thrived on controversy and has found a niche for himself in the realm of baseless activism, cheap populism, and political blackmail. His actions have always been driven by opportunism, with little regard for the long-term stability of the country. Under the guise of advocating for democracy, Sowore has become synonymous with inciting violence, misleading the public, and promoting himself as a hero of the masses, despite his true motives being rooted in self-interest and a thirst for attention.

While Sowore may have managed to amass a following of blind supporters, it is critical for patriotic citizens to recognize the dangers in his rhetoric. His consistent pattern of false accusations, cyberbullying, and incitement is not just a threat to the Nigeria Police Force, but to the very fabric of society itself. His actions are a direct affront to the rule of law, and should be condemned by anyone who values peace, democracy, and justice.

It is commendable, then, that IGP Egbetokun, despite facing incessant attacks, has opted to pursue legal action against Sowore rather than resorting to violence or intimidation. This response is a testament to the maturity, professionalism, and respect for the rule of law that Egbetokun has consistently displayed in his tenure as the head of the Nigeria Police Force. Under his leadership, the police have shown a firm commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that no one, regardless of their status or influence, is above the law.

Sowore’s behavior illustrates a deep misunderstanding of the purpose of activism. Activism, at its core, should be based on facts, sincerity, and a genuine desire to improve the conditions of the common man. Unfortunately, Sowore has distorted the concept of activism into a tool for personal vendettas, cheap sensationalism, and blackmail journalism. By portraying himself as a champion of the people, he has deceived his followers into believing that he is fighting for justice, when in reality, his actions are self-serving and harmful to the stability of the nation.

Sowore has taken advantage of the current political climate, and his attacks on the police and the IGP are emblematic of a larger effort to stoke unrest and undermine the very institutions that are vital to the nation’s progress. His role as an opportunist should not be overlooked, as it reflects the disturbing trend of individuals willing to exploit the chaos for personal gain, regardless of the consequences for the broader society.

As Nigerians, we must continue to support and commend leaders who uphold the law and serve with integrity. IGP Kayode Egbetokun’s response to Sowore’s attacks is a clear demonstration of what true leadership looks like, resolving issues through proper legal channels and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to justice. In this moment of crisis, it is imperative for us to recognize that the law should always prevail over emotions, populism, or personal vendettas.

Sowore must be reminded that activism is not about creating chaos or using the law as a tool for personal gain. His actions demand that he be held accountable, not only for the sake of justice but also for the integrity of the democratic process itself. It is time for him to be schooled in the true meaning of activism, one that is grounded in facts, truth, and commitment to the common good. Until then, his continued defamation of the police, particularly IGP Egbetokun, should be condemned by all who seek peace, progress, and the rule of law.

Olalekan Johnson is the Secretary of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance. He sent in this piece from Lagos.