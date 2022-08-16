Sowore discloses meeting Obi, Okupe for joining forces ahead 2023

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the presidential candidate for the African Action Congress party, Omoyele Sowore have began discussion on endorsement ahead of 2023 general elections.

Sowore disclosed that he was invited for a meeting with the PDP presidential candidate to know what he had to offer to Nigerians.

According to him, he had a back and forth discussion on the perfidy of the political elite with Doyin Okupe and reminded him of his role in the June 12 betrayal as the spokesperson of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

“About a month ago, Doyin Okupe and I had a back and forth on the perfidy of the political elite, reminding him of his role in the June 12 betrayal as the spokesperson of the NRC.

He called me for a meeting over Peter Obi, I was at the FCIID in Abuja trying to extract a victim of police abuse (one Pastor Kassy of Peniel Tv Internation Benin City Nigeria) from the unjust detention of the Nigeria Police Force. ” he said.

Through his social media handle on Tuesday, Sowore said that Okupe promised to get back to him but that it was almost two months, he has not called back.

He claimed that Doyin thought he could be used to front load a narrative that they’ve reached out to some hard core leftists to sell the impression to some Nigerians that they’ve mobilized all the mobilisables.

The mass deception might overwhelm some, but not those of us who’ve fought these forces our entire life. We are different, it takes a lot to remain consistent, duly diligent, fervent and committed in a nation that rewards impunity and dishonesty.” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

