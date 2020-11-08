Southwest Govs., Gambari, monarchs meet over EndSARS protesters demands

The Governors of Southwest States, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, ministers and traditional rulers in the region have met over demands of EndSARS protesters particularly on rise in the country’s unemployment ratio.

At the meeting in Lagos State, they gathered to brainstorm and proffer solutions to the issues surrounding recent EndSARs protest that was hijacked and degenerated into violence across the country.

Addressing the stakeholders at the meeting held at Lagos House, Marina on Sunday, Gambari said that the meeting was for those in Government to retrace their steps and proffer better method to effectively engage youths and prevent restiveness in the country.

Gambari, who noted that President Muhammad Buhari was aware of the level of destruction to private and public infrastructure in Lagos, reiterated Federal Government’s commitment towards addressing youths demands.