Southwest Govs., Gambari, monarchs meet over EndSARS protesters demands

The Governors of Southwest States, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, ministers and traditional rulers in the region have met over demands of EndSARS protesters particularly on rise in the country’s unemployment ratio.
At the meeting in Lagos State, they gathered to brainstorm and proffer solutions to the issues surrounding recent EndSARs protest that was hijacked and degenerated into violence across the country.
Addressing the stakeholders at the meeting held at Lagos House, Marina on Sunday, Gambari said that the meeting was for those in Government to retrace their steps and proffer better method to effectively engage youths and prevent restiveness in the country.
Gambari, who noted that President Muhammad Buhari was aware of the level of destruction to private and public infrastructure in Lagos, reiterated Federal Government’s commitment towards addressing youths demands.
the Chairman of South West Governors, Rotimi Akeredolu, noted that the engagement with traditional rulers was to foster relationship and unity of purpose in combating crisis and prevent a recurrence of what happened in Lagos and other South West states.
Akeredolu, who admitted that youths have long been sideline, appealed for collaboration with youths, just as he urged traditional rulers to join hands with the Government in tackling crisis within their domain.
On their part, the spokesman of the traditional rulers, the Ooni of Ile Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, also stated that the government is far away from the traditional stools as they are only remembered during election period and are being underutilized.
Ogunwusi called for proper close ranking between Government and Traditional rulers to engage and brainstorm on a regular basis for South West Developmental Agenda on how to provide employment for the teeming youths
The Guild 1868 posts 16 comments