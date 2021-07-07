Southwest governors, lawmakers set up committee for constitution review, amendment

In a bid to ensure ongoing review of the constitution consider and implement solutions to challenges confronting Southwest states, Governors, and Senators, as well as House of Representatives members from the region, have set up a committee to present a common position on their needs before the National Assembly for inclusion in Nigeria’s constitution.

They explained that the responsibility of the committee was basically to examine demands from each of the six Southwest states and harmonize their positions particularly that of the Governors and lawmakers from the zone for presentation.

According to them, in other to achieve this, a committee has been set up and the members include Senators and House of Representatives members led by the Caucus chairmen, and Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice from each state to speak for their state governors.

They set up the committee yesterday during a closed-door meeting held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which was attended by all the six Southwest Governors and the National Assembly members from the zone.

Confirming outcomes of the meeting during an interview with newsmen, Ondo State Governor, and Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said that the meeting discussed several issues but of interest to all attendees was the ongoing constitutional amendments.

Akeredolu explained that the move was embarked upon to ensure that the zone does not approach the National Assembly as a divided house rather to itemize and present a joint request before the house for inclusion in the constitution.

He said: “The meeting, which had Governors, distinguished Senators and members of the House of Representatives, discussed so many areas of interest. But most importantly, the meeting today deliberated on constitutional amendments. And we have resolved that we would present a common position as regards amendments to the constitution.

“The Committee is to harmonize our positions so that we can present it as and when necessary before the two houses and, at the end of the day, have the Constitutional amendment that has our serious input”.

