Southgate resigns after England’s Euro 2024 loss

Barely two days after guiding the England national football team to the European final, the team’s manager, Gareth Southgate, has stepped down from his position following defeat against Spain.

Southgate said that his decision was to allow another person takeover management of the team in the pursuit to end the country’s trophy drought.

The manager announced his decision on Tuesday after guiding the team for 102 games in eight years in charge with his contract set to expire later this year.

The Three Lions lost 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday – their second consecutive Euros final defeat, having been beaten on penalties by Italy at Wembley three years ago.

He said: “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England,” said Southgate.

“It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter.”

Football Association chief executive, Mark Bullingham, said that the process to appoint Southgate’s successor has started and “we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible”.

He added the FA “have an interim solution in place if it is needed” and will not comment further on the process until a new boss is appointed.

England’s next match is against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League on 7 September.