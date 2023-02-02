Southern, middle belt leaders endorse Obi ahead 2023 election

Ahead of the upcoming general election, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has declared readiness to mobilize its supporters for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as its preferred candidate for the February 25 presidential election.

The leaders of the forum said that their decision was based on the conviction that of the 18 presidential flagbearers seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Obi is the most credible to bring the country out of its present challenges.

The leadership of the forum, which is made up of the Middle Belt, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, and the Pan Niger Delta Forum, took the decision on Thursday after its extraordinary meeting in Abuja

According to them, that we give our unalloyed vote of thanks to our father and leader, Chief Edwin Clark, for his boldness, his sagacity, his tenacity, and his relentlessness in pursuing the aims and aspirations of this organisation.

“That we warn all those who want to change the hands of the clock of Nigeria by doing anything that will derail a peaceful transition to the next civilian government of this country, that we shall rise like one man in defence of the ballot box and that Nigerians must go to vote.

“This we have resolved today and we enjoin other Nigerians who do not belong to our organisation to join us in realising this for the betterment of Nigeria: Peter Obi is your son and he is the rock upon which Nigeria will stand.”

Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo; President of the Middle Belt Forum, Bittus Pogu; and the immediate past president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, John Nwodo; amongst others were in attendance at the event.

Representatives of the various groups that make up the forum explained their rationale for agreeing with the endorsement. Adebanjo and Clark had previously endorsed Obi.

The regional leaders say they are committed to ensuring that Obi emerges victorious in the 2023 presidential elections and urged all Nigerians to fight for a better country with their vote

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

