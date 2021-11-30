Southern, middle belt group’s leader resigns over internal crisis

The Chairman of the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), Prof. Banji Akintoye, has left his chairmanship role in the organization with immediate effect amid the internal crisis rocking the secessionist movement.

Aside from his resignation, Akintoye also announced that the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), has moved out of the NINAS Alliance with immediate effect.

Explaining rationale behind his decision, Akintoye who had been at the forefront of securing released of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, known better as Sunday Igboho, said that the twin move was aimed at preserving the integrity and reputation of the Yoruba Nation agitation for self-determination.

In a statement released to journalists on Tuesday and signed by Akintoye and 44 other leaders of IOO argued that it was very imperative, sacrosanct and germane for the Yoruba bloc.

According to them, in the light of the current development in the Yoruba self-determination struggle, especially, in Ilana Omo Oodua, it has become very necessary for the Yoruba people to dissociate themselves from the Alliance known as NINAS with immediate effect.

“It is our well-considered opinion that some of those we allign with in NINAS do not want the kind of self-determination that we the Yoruba people want. Therefore, we the leadership of Ilana Omo Oodua, wish to inform the general public that the Yoruba Bloc under the leadership of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide has moved out of the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) with immediate effect in order to safeguard the integrity and honour of our agitation for Self-Determination.

“We thank the Leader of LNC, Tony Nnadi, for his inputs to the NINAS struggle since inception. However, it is now obvious to most people in the Yoruba Self-Determination struggle that the LNC is not working in tandem with our objective in Ilana Omo Oodua. The implication of this development is that the prestigious leadership that Professor Adebanji Stephen Akintoye, has provided for NINAS as Chairman since inception has now come to an end from today Tuesday 30th November, 2021.

“Furthermore, Ilana Omo Oodua hereby withdraw its membership of NINAS with immediate effect. All the Yoruba People Worldwide that believe in the agitation for Yoruba Nation Self-Determination at home and abroad are, by this statement, notified to comply.

“We are, however, pleased to inform you that a more productive Wide-Alliance to be known as the South and Middle-Belt People’s Sovereign Movement (SOMPSOM) will be officially inaugurated after the completion of the ongoing consultations with likeminds across the South and Middle-Belt Regions.

NINAS was the umbrella body of Self-Determination Groups in the South and Middle-Belt Regions of Nigeria with Ilana Omo Oodua representing the Yoruba bloc, Lower Niger Congress (LNC) representing the South East and South South, and the Middle-Belt Rennaissance Movement representing the Middle-Belt Region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

