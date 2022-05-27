Southern Kaduna Christain leaders meet over solution to insecurity

Following the incessant attacks and the spike in insecurity in Kaduna state, Christian leaders have convened to map out a solution to the security crisis especially as it also affects Christians in the state.

The Christian leaders who maintained that the meeting was long overdue said it is important so as to provide a roadmap out of the crises rocking the state. They noted that the safety of Christians and the community is of grave concern to them.

The Christian leaders met under the auspices of the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) ahead of the forthcoming Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit for peace to seek divine intervention toward the restoration of peaceful coexistence in the area.

Addressing participants at the meeting, the Chairman of the association, Emmanuel Kure, said the community had waited too long for direction and guidance from its leaders amidst the security challenges.

He said God’s wisdom is needed to curb the spate of killing and insecurity in the state.

“We believe there is a pearl of Godly wisdom out there that can break this siege and help our people out of this grave season. We need to decide our priorities at this hour, both for the land, the people, and the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association,” he added.

Kure who urged participants to suggest practical ways of resolving the security problems bedeviling the zone enjoined them to also work out ways of enhancing the economic growth of the area and its people.

