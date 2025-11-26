Southern Govs’ approve funds for zonal security

The Southern Governors’ Forum and the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council have approved the creation of a joint zonal security fund to enhance safety across the South-West, South-East, and South-South zones.

The approval follows a surge in violent attacks and kidnappings, particularly in the northern part of the country, including the abduction of over 70 citizens from churches and schools in Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger states.

The decision was reached on Wednesday at a joint meeting held at the Ogun State Governor’s Residence in Iperu-Remo, where governors and traditional rulers deliberated on security, governance, and development priorities affecting the region.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the Forum stated that each geopolitical zone would contribute to a dedicated security fund to support coordinated operations, capacity building, and intelligence-driven interventions. It added that Security Advisers across the zones would hold monthly coordination meetings to harmonize strategies and deepen collaboration.

The Forum also approved the adoption of an enhanced intelligence-sharing framework backed by modern communication and surveillance technology. Member states, it said, would jointly invest in equipment that enables real-time monitoring and secure communication across state lines.

Reiterating its longstanding call for State Police, the Forum maintained that decentralized policing had become a constitutional necessity, noting the success of community-based and regional security outfits across the South.

It further urged states to collaborate with the National Identity Management Commission on unified resident identification programmes to support crime detection and population data management.

The governors and traditional rulers also resolved to strengthen local and regional security structures, including hunter groups and community surveillance units, through improved logistics and equipment.

On governance of land and natural resources, the Forum encouraged states to work closely with traditional institutions to regulate land allocation and curb illegal mining, which it said had caused ecological damage and posed serious security threats.

The meeting reaffirmed the critical role of traditional rulers in intelligence gathering, early warning systems, and conflict prevention. Member states were encouraged to provide financial and operational support to their traditional councils to bolster peacebuilding efforts.

The Forum expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for what it described as bold steps in stabilizing the economy and restoring confidence in national security institutions. It commended ongoing federal infrastructure projects, including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway.

It also extended condolences to the President over the recent loss of military personnel in Borno and the abductions in parts of the North-West and North-Central, while acknowledging the successful rescue operations by security agencies.

In a show of solidarity, the Southern Governors’ Forum and the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council passed a vote of confidence in President Tinubu, reaffirming their support for a southern presidency as earlier stated in the 2021 Asaba Declaration.

The Forum warned against attempts to sow discord or spread misinformation within the region, assuring citizens that the South remains united, peaceful, and committed to working with the Federal Government to safeguard lives and promote development.