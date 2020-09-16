South-South group backs Tinubu campaign against Obaseki

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, the South-South United People’s Forum (SSPUF) in Lagos State, has backed the directive and appeal by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to the people of Edo to vote out the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The Guild had earlier reported that Tinubu warned Edo State residents against voting Obaseki, in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

He said that the call had become imperative after several undemocratic actions taken by the embattled Governor during his first tenure, among which he alleged, his refusal to obey rule of law despite voice of reasonings from politicians and other stakeholders on the issue of 14 lawmakers he prevented from being sworn into the state House of Assembly.

The APC stalwart explained that with Obaseki’s records card on disobedience to rule of law, he does not deserve reelection during this weekend’s gubernatorial poll across the state.

But, reacting to reactions that trailed the Tinubu’s subtle campaign, the Chairman, SSPUF, Engr. Isaac Emiyede, said that the former Lagos Governor and Senator was spot on, noting that it was surprising that some analyst and politicians were misinterpreting what was clear fact from the APC leader.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Dr. Paul Fregene, Emiyede stated that the group was backing Tinubu after it had been proven beyond reasonable doubt that Obaseki has allegedly defied the principle of democracy.

“The National Leader of our great party, All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Jagaban Borgu) has made a clarion call on all progressives and indigenes of Edo state to reject the incumbent governor at this coming Saturday’s poll and we are heeding the directive.

“Obaseki has reneged on the principles of democracy. As a result of this, he does not deserve a second term nor enjoys the dividends of democracy.

“It is on record that the APC as a party marketed HE Godwin Obaseki in 2016 but his tenure has been marked and characterized by flaws of democratic anomalies and the State has passed through nothing but hampered development,” the statement said.