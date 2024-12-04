South Korean President risks impeachment after martial law failure

Following the brief-lived martial law that triggered a political crisis in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is now facing impeachment proceedings, as lawmakers and citizens alike condemn his sudden decision as a fight against democracy.



This came barely 24 hours after Yoon declared an “emergency martial law” and reversed the move just about six hours after its proclamation



Retaliating to the president’s decision, South Korean lawmakers submitted a bill on Wednesday to impeach him despite calling off the law.



As gathered, the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and six other parties were of the majority who submitted a bill in parliament for the proceeding with voting set for Friday or Saturday.



“We couldn’t ignore the illegal martial law. We can no longer let democracy collapse,” DP lawmaker Kim Yong-min said.



Yoon, who has been in office since 2022, in a televised speech yesterday, declared martial law was needed to defend the country from pro-North Korean anti-state forces and protect the free constitutional order.



The surprise declaration of martial law caused a standoff with parliament, which rejected Yoon’s attempt to ban political activity and censor the media, dissolving the order with 190 of its 300 members present, who unanimously passed the motion.