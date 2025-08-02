South Korea striker leaves Tottenham after rejecting contract extension

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Europa League defending champion, Tottenham Hotspur, will be without its South Korean captain, Son Heung-min, as it pushes to build on last season’s achievement, which ended the 17-year trophy drought.

Tottenham’s efforts to extend Heung-min’s contract, even with one season left, proved abortive, after the forward indicated he wished to explore more opportunities elsewhere before retirement from the game.

The London club’s captain, who announced his decision on Saturday during a press briefing in his home country, said he will leave the club this summer after 10 years of working relationship.

The South Korea international, it would be recalled, joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has scored 173 goals in 454 appearances.

He was captain when Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Europa League final in May to clinch their first trophy in 17 years.

The 33-year-old, who is under contract with Spurs until 2026, is in advanced negotiations with Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.

He described the decision as “the most difficult one I have made in my career” as he spoke to the media alongside new manager, Thomas Frank.

“I came to north London as a kid, at a very young age, a young boy came to London who didn’t even speak English. Leaving this club as a grown man is a very, very proud moment.”

Tottenham are in Seoul as part of their pre-season preparations, with Son set to start and skipper the side against Newcastle in their friendly on Sunday – meaning his final appearance for the club could come in his home country.

Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou as head coach in June, described Son as “a true Spurs legend” and “one of the greatest players to play in the Premier League”.

“If that is the last game for Sonny, what a place to do it here in front of his home fans. It could be a beautiful ending,” Frank said.

Tottenham also face Paris St-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on 13 August, but Son may depart by then.