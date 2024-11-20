South Korea begins investigation on three Hyundai staff death

The South Korean Government has launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of two researchers and one contractor inside the Hyundai motor plant in the city of Ulsan.

As gathered, the three staff were found unconscious during a car test at a Hyundai motor plant

The Police, yesterday, noted that the three deceased became unconscious in a car at around 3:00 p.m while they were testing it in a “chamber,” according to Hyundai’s labour union.

A police officer in Ulsan said the police and the labour ministry were investigating the incident, including its cause.

A fire department official told newsmen that it first received a report at 3:17 pm that the accident happened at Hyundai’s No.4 factory.

“Hyundai Motor Company is deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our plant in Ulsan, South Korea,” Hyundai said in a statement, saying it would “cooperate fully with all relevant authorities to determine the cause of this incident.”

The Ulsan plant is Hyundai’s biggest manufacturing facility, with its own port and an annual production capacity of 1.4 million vehicles, including exports of 1.1 million units.

Hyundai Motor broke ground on a 2 trillion won ($1.44 billion) plant in Ulsan dedicated to making electric vehicles in South Korea, as the automaker accelerated a shift away from petrol-powered cars.