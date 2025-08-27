South Korea bans mobile phones in schools

South Korea has passed a bill banning the use of mobile phones and smart devices during class hours in schools, making it the latest country to restrict device use among children and teenagers.

The law, set to take effect in March 2026 with the start of the new school year, was backed by a bipartisan effort aimed at tackling smartphone addiction, following growing research highlighting its negative impact.

The bill passed on Wednesday received overwhelming support in parliament, with 115 of 163 lawmakers present voting in favour.

Supporters, including legislators, parents, and teachers, argue that unrestricted smartphone use undermines academic performance and distracts students from learning.

However, some students and critics remain skeptical, raising concerns about the practical implementation of the ban, its broader consequences, and whether it addresses the underlying causes of addiction.

The bill’s sponsor, Cho Jung-hun noted that the move aligns with steps taken in other countries and was motivated by scientific evidence linking excessive device use to harmful effects on young people’s brain development and emotional well-being.

“Our kids, their eyes are red every morning. They are on Instagram until 2 or 3 a.m.,” Jung-hun told parliament.

According to a 2024 government survey, nearly a quarter of South Korea’s 51 million people are considered heavily dependent on their phones.

Among those aged 10 to 19, the figure soars to 43%, with more than a third of teens admitting they struggle to control their time on social media.

While many schools already restrict phone use, South Korea becomes one of the few countries to make such a ban legally binding.

France and Finland have imposed similar limits in primary schools, while

Italy, the Netherlands, and China have enacted broader restrictions across all schools.

The new law prohibits device use during lessons but gives teachers the authority to extend restrictions across school premises.

It also mandates schools to educate students on healthy digital habits. Exemptions exist for students with disabilities, those using devices for education, or during emergencies.