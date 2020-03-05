South-East projects will be completed before 2023- Presidency

By News Desk

Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has stressed that the present administration is committed to complete ongoing projects in Southeast before the expiration of his second term.

According to him, the President’s commitment to developmental projects to better the lots of Nigeria remains topmost of the All Progressives Congress-led federal government.

Adesina, gave the assurance on Thursday during a courtesy visit by Editorial management of Orient Daily Newspaper, led by the Editor-in-Chief, Stanley Egbochuku, explained that several ongoing projects in the five south-eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, were at different stages of completion.

While adding that such were proofs that the President remains committed to developing every part of the nation, the special adviser said: ‘‘Last December, I had reason to travel to Onitsha, Anambra State and onboard the flight to Asaba, I remember the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, asking me to ‘thank the President profusely for us on the second Niger Bridge.’

‘‘The good thing is that the project will be completed by February 2022, as promised by the contractor handling it,’’ Adesina was quoted as saying in a statement signed by the State House Deputy Director, Information, Attah Esa.

While lauding the contribution of the media professionals in entrenching democracy in Nigeria, the Presidential spokesman welcomed the initiative by the media group to partner with his office to uphold professionalism in the media industry.

Earlier in his remarks, Egbochuku, a former Vice President of African Capital Alliance, who worked variously with Daily Times of Nigeria Plc, Concord Press Nigeria Limited, Business Day Media Limited, lauded the efforts of Adesina in advancing the cause of media while carrying out his official assignment.

‘‘Journalism is a profession that must be respected and we believe that the President’s media handlers (Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu) have done so much to promote this.

‘‘You have not disappointed us in the media industry and must be assured of our strong support.”