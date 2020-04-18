Report on Interest

South American countries lift duties on India medical devices

By Olawale

Latin American countries including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia have scrapped import duties on some respiratory equipment from India as a temporary trade-relief measure to fight the new coronavirus.

Also, a group including Colombia, Paraguay and Ecuador have also scrapped import duties on medical equipment such as gas masks and oxygen therapy devices,

Confirming the decision, Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India yesterday, Brazilian Government published a resolution eliminating import taxes on 141 medical products and hospital equipment, including ultrasound machines, tracheostomy kits and laryngeal airway masks and ventilators made in any country.

The decision by the foreign trade chamber Camex raises to 313 the number of products with zeroed import taxes to help fight the coronavirus epidemic.

In Colombia, the government removed tariffs on medical equipment needed to fight respiratory diseases in late March, a move it said would allow the health system to adequately treat the population.

Earlier, the government also relaxed rules for buying medical equipment – including oxygen tanks and ventilators, among others – on the international market.

