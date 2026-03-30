South Africans attack Nigerians property for installing Igbo monarch

Violent protests erupted in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, South Africa, as demonstrators set vehicles and buildings ablaze, targeting properties linked to foreign nationals.

The unrest followed the coronation of Nigerian Igbo leader Solomon Ogbonna Eziko as “Igwe Ndigbo,” a move that sparked outrage among some locals over perceived cultural overreach and influence.

Led by members of ActionSA, alongside traditional leaders and community groups, the demonstrations quickly escalated into violence. Protesters torched vehicles and looted shops owned by foreign nationals, intensifying anger over the disputed installation.

Police were deployed to restore order as the unrest spread across parts of the province. Clashes were reported in several areas, leaving multiple injuries while authorities worked to disperse crowds and contain the violence.

An Eyewitness News reporter noted that even a local butchery was looted, with protesters seen taking meat products amid the chaos. eNCA reported that at least one person was allegedly stabbed during clashes involving Ethiopian business owners.

According to Newsroom Afrika and CDR Africa, the violence was largely directed at businesses and properties believed to be owned by non-South Africans, in opposition to the installation of the Nigerian traditional ruler.

The incident has reignited long-standing tensions in South Africa over immigration, economic competition, and the role of foreign nationals in local communities, particularly in economically strained areas where resentment has grown steadily.

Beyond the immediate violence, the episode raises complex legal and constitutional questions about cultural expression, diaspora identity, and the limits of traditional authority within a democratic system, especially regarding the recognition and legitimacy of foreign traditional institutions on South African soil.