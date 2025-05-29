South African mother gets life imprisonment for selling 6yrs-old daughter

A South African woman convicted of kidnapping and trafficking her six-year-old daughter has been sentenced to life imprisonment, along with her two accomplices.

Racquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and their friend Steveno van Rhyn received the sentences more than a year after Joshlin Smith mysteriously disappeared outside her home in Saldanha Bay, near Cape Town.

Despite a widely publicised search following Joshlin’s disappearance in February 2024, the girl has yet to be found.

During the trial on Thursday, the court heard testimonies from over 30 witnesses, revealing the troubled circumstances surrounding Joshlin’s life and disappearance.

Among the witnesses was Lourentia Lombaard, a friend and neighbour of Smith who turned state witness.

Lombaard testified that Smith admitted to having done “something silly” by selling Joshlin to a traditional healer, known in South Africa as a “sangoma.”

She added that the person who allegedly took Joshlin wanted her for her eyes and skin.

Another witness, a local pastor, testified that in 2023, Smith had talked about selling her children for 20,000 rand each, though she was willing to accept a lower amount of $275.

Joshlin’s teacher also told the court that during the search, Smith had claimed her daughter was “on a ship, inside a container, and they were on the way to West Africa.”

The court heard emotional statements from members of the community who knew Joshlin, describing the devastating impact of her disappearance.

Judge Erasmus, after taking over an hour to deliver the verdict, rebuked the trio, especially Van Rhyn and Smith, saying they showed no remorse for their actions.

“There is nothing redeeming or deserving of a lesser sentence,” he said.

He also spoke about the impact of their conduct on the community of Middelpos, where Joshlin lived, describing how it left residents “fractured.”

While the judge delivered the sentence at a community centre in Saldanha to allow local residents to attend, the 35-year-old mother and her accomplices showed no emotion.

Meanwhile, the police have assured the public that the search for Joshlin will continue beyond South Africa’s borders.

“We will not rest until we find out what happened to Joshlin. We are continuing day and night looking for her,” Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said after the proceedings.