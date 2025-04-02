South African court frees Nigerian cleric from rape charges

A South African court has acquitted Nigerian Pastor, Tim Omotoso of all charges of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking, concluding a legal battle that spanned eight years .

The Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha ruled that the state failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the 66 years old pastor was guilty of all 32 charges leveled against him.

Judge Irma Schoeman, in her ruling, criticised the efforts of the prosecuting counsel, declaring that the prosecution failed to present enough credible evidence to establish that Omotoso committed the crimes he was accused of.

Although, the Judge described Omotoso’s explanations as improbable, she stressed the lack of sufficient evidence to convict him and his two co-accused.

Following the verdict,the acquitted pastor faces immediate deportation to Nigeria.

The legal battle started in 2017 when Omotoso, head of Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church, was arrested over claims he preyed on young women in his congregation.

Prosecutors alleged he targeted vulnerable followers, including schoolgirls and members of his gospel group Grace Galaxy, forcing them into sexual acts while posing as a spiritual guide.

The state argued that Omotoso exploited his religious authority, often seeking forgiveness through prayer after the incidents.

The defense, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless, citing inadequate evidence.