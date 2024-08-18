South African boxer beats Adesanya to retain UFC crown

The South African martial arts fighter, Dricus Du Plessis, has remained the king of middleweight division, after beating former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya.

Du Plessis won the fight by rear-naked choke in Round 4 to retain his title in the main event at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

During the fight on Sunday, Plessis caught Adesanya with a left hook and wore him down with a series of strikes before getting him to the ground, where the champion locked in the choke and got the tap at 3 minutes, 38 seconds.

Du Plessis (22-2) won his 10th straight fight and was coming off a split decision over Sean Strickland in January to win the 185-pound title.

Adesanya (24-4) had not fought since losing his title to Strickland by unanimous decision last September.

Before that loss, he knocked out Alex Pereira to reclaim his belt for the first time. Adesanya entered the day rated No. 7 in pound-for-pound men’s rankings.