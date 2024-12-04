South Africa targets Nigeria’s Lithium for battery production boost

The South African government has expressed its interest in collaborating with Nigeria to harness critical minerals, particularly lithium, to support the production of electric vehicle batteries and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



This partnership is a strategic move, as South Africa seeks to reduce its reliance on imported lithium, while Nigeria aims to tap into the growing global demand for the mineral which is expected to drive growth in the renewable energy sector



Speaking during the Nigeria- South Africa business Roundtable meeting which took place in Cape Town Yesterday, President Cypril Ramophosa, proposed leveraging Nigeria’s vast lithium reserves as a cornerstone for industrialization efforts in the EV sector.



Ramaphosa, who emphasized the importance of promoting this vision, urged private sector and development finance institutions to collaborate in building infrastructure and scaling up manufacturing capabilities in the electric vehicle sector.



This proposal was announced in a statement by Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Adenuga, via his social media handle on Wednesday



According to the statement, “There is also much opportunity for cooperation on pharmaceuticals. Our two countries are strategically positioned to benefit from the rapid growth of clean energy manufacturing industries”



“South Africa has developed a Just Transition Framework and an Investment Plan that anticipates massive investments in renewable energy and the green economy over the next few years.



“As part of the broader global transition to a low-carbon economy, we must leverage the abundant natural resources that exist in our countries to promote green industrialization.



“We should leverage each other’s capabilities in minerals processing. We must work together to ensure critical minerals are beneficiated at source. We call on businesses to support and involve themselves in these initiatives,” he said.