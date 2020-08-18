South Africa suggests reduction on power consumption after blackout

The South African Power Commission (ESKOM) has urged citizens to augment government efforts in the power sector by reducing amount of electricity being consumed daily after the breakdown of power generating plants in the country.

It explained that the call had become imperative following the compounding problem being experienced in the generating sub-sector of the nation’s power sector which the government was working to resolve.

Four generating plants in different location of the country during the early hours of Tuesday, a development which forced the country to adopt the load shedding introduced by ESKOM and aimed at reducing the negative effect of the collapsed generating plants which provides about 95 percent of the electricity consumed in the country.

ESKOM CEO, Andre De Ruyter, said that the countries load shedding policy is likely to continue till September 2021, urging citizens to support the government in its bid to restore power back to the country.

He added that the load shedding policy was the last resort available to the commission to avoid the national grid from collapsing and that maintenance of power generating set.

“Any further deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the escalation of load shedding at short notice.

“We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce the electricity usage in order to assist ESKOM to reduce the instance of load shedding and keep the light on”, ESKOM concluded.