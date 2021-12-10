South Africa sets 2022 for COVID-19 booster vaccination

The South African Government has disclosed that it would next month start giving Pfizer booster shots against coronavirus, a day after the country reported a near-record high in daily cases of the disease.

It explained that following the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the virus, the government would be putting measures in place to protect the citizens, particularly those above the 60 years of age who would be first beneficiary of the booster dose.

“The first people who will qualify for the booster dose in South Africa will be people over the age of 60 years,” the Director General at the Health Ministry, Dr Nicolas Crisp, told journalists on Friday.

Experts are working to determine whether current Covid vaccines would work against the new highly-mutated variant, which was discovered by South African scientists last month.

The daily number of new Covid infections surged to a high of 22,391 on Thursday, when nearly 30 percent of tests were positive.

South Africa is the worst-hit country in the continent for coronavirus, recording a cumulative 3.09 million cases, of which over 90,000 have been fatal.

A small study this week by the country’s African Health Research Institute, not yet peer-reviewed, suggested that Omicron may be able to evade some of the antibody immunity from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

But, its authors said, there was no reason to believe that vaccination would not protect against severe disease caused by the variant.

Slightly more than a quarter of South Africa’s population is fully vaccinated, with the figure among adults being 43 percent.

Omicron accounts for around 70 percent of new infections being detected in South Africa, Health Minister Joe Phaahla has said.

However, hospitalised patients are so far showing mild symptoms, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

