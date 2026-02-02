South Africa restores power to Nigerian mission after paying outstandings

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has settled its outstanding utility bills following the disconnection of electricity over unpaid debts.

The power supply to the mission was cut by the City of Tshwane as part of its ongoing #TshwaneYaTima campaign, which targets residents and institutions with substantial municipal arrears.

Confirming the action, Tshwane Executive Mayor, Dr. Nasiphi Moya, disclosed on social media that electricity was disconnected at the Nigerian High Commission due to outstanding payments for utility services.

Hours after the disconnection, the mayor announced that the mission had cleared its задолженности, adding that arrangements were being made to restore power.

“We thank the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for settling its debt to the city. Electricity will now be reconnected,” Moya stated in a post.

Power was subsequently restored after the outstanding balance was paid. However, as of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian High Commission had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.