South Africa records two coronavirus deaths after cases jump to 1,000

By News Desk

Atleast two persons have been confirmed dead after been diagnosed with coronavirus and over 1,000 cases currently battle with the disease in South Africa,

Authorities disclosed that the deaths were recorded at hospitals in the southern province of Western Cape, where they had been receiving treatment.

Confirming the statistics, the country ministry of health, in a statement n Friday, added that the total number of cases in the country has risen to more than 1,000, from 927 a day earlier.

“This morning, we South Africans wake up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Security forces have begun enforcing a three-week nationwide lockdown in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

All but the essential movement is forbidden and both the army and the police are enforcing the measures, to further prevent spread of the deadly disease.

Ahead of the midnight deadline, there were long queues outside supermarkets as people stocked up on essentials, to avoid starvation after the lockdown commence.