South Africa edges closer to 2026 W-cup beating Lesotho 3-0

The South Africa national team has bolstered its chances of participating at next year’s FIFA World Cup courtesy of a convincing 3-0 win over minnows, Lesotho.

A half-time 1-0 win in Bloemfontein courtesy of an effort from Mohau Nkota coupled with further two goals in the second half from Lyle Forster and Oswin Appollis ensured three maximum points for the Bafana Bafana to maintain their position as pacesetters in their group.

The victory moves South Africa to 16 points, five ahead of Benin, who endured a hard fought win over Zimbabwe.

Furthermore, the yellow and green side’s win on Friday also moves them further above Nigeria by nine points, although the Super Eagles, on seven points, have a must win game in hand to be played on Saturday against Rwanda in their quest to keep their hopes of qualification for the football event alive.

The Bafana Bafana themselves will know that they have a tough task in their next qualifying game against the west Africans. A win for them will all but confirm their place at the mundial competition next year.