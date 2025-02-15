South Africa arrests Chidimma’s mother over alleged fraud

The mother of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, has been detained by the South African authorities over alleged identity fraud in the country.

The arrest came months after her documents were confiscated for entering the country with documents that were not approved by the law enforcement agency.

The beauty pageant winner’s mother, Anabela Rungo, was detained on Saturday, barely five months after the South African authorities questioned the suspects documents.

Rungo was rendered ineligible to continue living in the country in after South African authorities said she allegedly committed identity fraud to obtain citizenship.

A statement by the Department of Home Affairs reads, “In an apparent act of brazen disregard for the legal consequences of her conduct, it appears that Rungo has defied her ‘undesirable’ status through her Mozambican passport.”

“Investigations are ongoing into further potential misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct.”

The department further states that Adetshina’s young child was discovered with her mother at the property in Cape Town.

“The department is liaising with social development and the SAPS Child Protection Unit to safeguard the interests of the minor child.

“Rungo will be handed over to the SAPS for further legal processing, and she remains the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Hawks.”