Sony Music signs Nigerian highlife legend

Sony Music Publishing has entered has entered into a landmark publishing agreement with renowned highlife legend Bright Chimezie.

Widely revered for his charismatic performances and the creation of the unique “Zigima Sound,” Chimezie has been instrumental in the evolution of modern highlife and Afrobeat music.

As part of the new partnership, Sony Music Publishing will oversee the administration and global management of Chimezie’s expansive catalogue of classic songs.

The collaboration is designed to safeguard his artistic legacy while introducing his music to a new generation of listeners around the world.

Speaking on the partnership yesterday, Chimezie expressed excitement saying, i’ve always believed in the power of music to inspire and unite.

“This marks an important step towards preserving our traditional and cultural heritage for generations to come.

“Partnering with Sony Music Publishing gives me the platform to take Zigima to a global audience,” he added.

Known for his masterful storytelling, social commentary, and fusion of indigenous rhythms, the Afrobeat legend’s work has spanned decades, earning him a lasting place in the hearts of fans both in Nigeria and beyond.

“Bright Chimezie’s music has endured through generations and continues to resonate across diverse cultures,” said Godwin Tom, Managing Director of Sony Music Publishing Nigeria.

“We are honoured to welcome his remarkable catalogue into our family and excited to explore new opportunities that highlight his enduring influence on African music.”

This partnership highlights Sony Music Publishing’s ongoing commitment to investing in Africa’s cultural icons and preserving their legacies through forward-thinking publishing and archiving initiatives.

It also underscores the global resonance of African music and the timeless appeal of legends like Bright Chimezie.